'Cut ties with her mother,' Jang Yoon-jeong held back tears while filming a YouTube video with her father: "Everything could fall apart"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong revealed that she held back tears while filming a YouTube video with her father.

On the 1st, a video titled 'An Update on the Father of the Woman Who Loves Offal and Plans for a Third Child' was posted on Jang Yoon-jeong's YouTube channel, 'Janggongjang Jang Yoon-jeong.'

Jang Yoon-jeong expressed surprise that a recent YouTube video featuring her father was nearing three million views, saying, "This is crazy." She continued, "I went to my father's house during Chuseok and told him, 'The reaction around you is wild. Look at the comments.' When he saw people's reactions, he said, 'Thank you.' When I asked, 'Shall we go out together one more time?' he replied, 'If we're going to film, try to arrange a fishing spot.' He said he wants to go fishing with me."

She said YouTubers who had covered videos of her and her father remarked, "Many people don't know that Jang Yoon-jeong gets along well with her father." She added, "I heard they were worried that I must be so lonely during the holidays. But many people said it was nice to see us getting along. I hadn't talked about my family much, so I guess they thought I had no one around me."

She continued, "There were also comments saying they were moved to tears, but honestly, I had been holding back tears throughout the filming that day. I nearly burst into tears when Dad said, 'Yoon-jeong is alone, right?' Didn't I say I hated him because I thought he was selfishly thinking only of himself? But then he said that. I held back because everything could fall apart if I said anything."

Jang Yoon-jeong's parents filed for divorce in 2013, and she cut ties with her mother at the time. During the divorce proceedings, Jang Yoon-jeong learned that her assets had disappeared. She claimed, "My mother and younger brother squandered all the money I had earned over 10 years, and I ended up taking on about 1 billion won in debt."

Her mother was later sentenced to prison for fraud. More recently, she was sentenced to 10 months in prison at the first trial on fraud charges and appealed the ruling.

Jang Yoon-jeong recently drew attention by sharing a video on her YouTube channel in which she had a candid conversation with her father.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.