"Nearly 50," Jang Yoon-jeong Says Her Mother-in-Law Gave Her Bedding and Urged Her to Have a Third Child: "I Want Another Grandchild Because They're So Cute"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong said she was startled when her mother-in-law urged her to have a third child after she visited her in-laws' home during Chuseok.

On the 1st, a video titled "The Current Status of the Father Who Loved Organ Meats and Plans for a Third Child" was posted on Jang Yoon-jeong's YouTube channel, "Jang Gongjang Jang Yoon-jeong."

Jang Yoon-jeong said her mother-in-law brought up the subject of a third child when she visited her in-laws' home during this year's Chuseok holiday. She said, "I went there the day before Chuseok and slept over, and the bedding was so nice. When I asked my mother-in-law about it, she said she had bought one before the product was discontinued and gave it to me as a gift." She continued, "But then she said, 'Take this, and I'll take care of everything, so have a third child.' I'm nearly 50, but she still wanted another one. She said, 'All the children you have are this cute, so I want another one. It would be a shame not to.'"

Jang Yoon-jeong said that Do Kyung-wan's younger female cousin had brought a newborn at the time and that she had adored the baby. She said, "My mother-in-law saw that. She gave me the bedding and said it so seriously that I was shocked. I thought she had completely given up on the idea." She added, "If this airs on YouTube, I think people will say, 'Jang Yoon-jeong reveals plans for a third child,'" drawing laughs.

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jeong married broadcaster Do Kyung-wan in 2013 and has one son and one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.