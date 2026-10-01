Seo Ji-seung, who welcomed a son, gets angry at Lee Si-eon while breastfeeding: "Instead of telling me not to do it, you should encourage me"

[Sportschosun, reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Seo Ji-seung opened up about taking out her frustration on her husband, Lee Si-eon, due to hormonal changes after giving birth.

On the 1st, a video titled "Si-eon Is Really a Dad Now..." was released on model Han Hye-jin's YouTube channel, Han Hye-jin.

That day, model Han Hye-jin visited Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung's home and met their son for the first time. Han Hye-jin was surprised when she saw the baby and said, "Oh my goodness. He really looks exactly like Lee Si-eon." Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung then made everyone laugh by saying in unison, "Only his eyes look like Seo Ji-seung's."

Seo Ji-seung also shared an update on how absorbed she is in caring for her son, saying, "Parenting is fun. I burp him every day as if I'm completing a mission."

Seo Ji-seung also recounted an incident in which she got angry at Lee Si-eon because of hormonal changes. She said, "Breastfeeding really hurts. It hurt more than giving birth. When I told my husband at the postpartum care center that I was in pain, he said, 'Ji-seung, stop. You don't have to do it if it hurts.' But that made me so angry. I got angry because I wanted him to tell me, 'You're doing well.'"

Seo Ji-seung later asked Lee Si-eon to encourage her, but she reportedly got angry again when he actually did so. She added, "I was angry either way. I was angry because my hormones were not under my control. I couldn't keep taking out my frustration on him, so I had to hold it in." Han Hye-jin then joked, "The one at fault is your hormones. Should I just make them disappear?" Seo Ji-seung looked at Lee Si-eon and said, "I'm a little better these days."

Meanwhile, Lee Si-eon married Seo Ji-seung in 2021, and they welcomed their first son in May.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.