THE BOYZ's Eric to Meet THE B as 'Boys Over Sohn Youngjae'... First Solo Seoul Fan Meeting in November

[Sportschosun | Lee Ga-eun, Reporter] Eric of THE BOYZ will showcase his unique charms at his first fan meeting in Korea. He will present a diverse program, including candid talks and special events.

Eric will hold the 2026 solo fan meeting 'Boys Over Sohn Youngjae' twice on November 14, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., at the Grand Theater of Kwangwoon University's Donghae Arts Center in Nowon-gu, Seoul.

This fan meeting marks Eric's first meeting in Korea with his fanbase, THE B, as a solo artist. Drawing inspiration from his favorite drama, 'Boys Over Flowers,' Eric chose 'Boys Over Sohn Youngjae'—a concept that adds his own unique charm—as the main theme.

Eric, who is well known for his exceptional affection for his fans, has prepared a variety of performances for the event. Along with special stages, he will perform pieces that fans have long wanted to see, offering a new side of himself that has not been seen before. Candid talks and special events will also be featured.

Ahead of the fan meeting, Eric will also take part in a global fashion event. On the 2nd (local time), he will attend the 'Yohji Yamamoto Spring/Summer 2027 Womenswear Show' (Yohji Yamamoto SS 2027 Womenswear Show) at Paris City Hall in France. By expanding beyond music into fashion and fan meetings, he is solidifying his position as a solo artist.

Eric recently connected with local fans after successfully completing his solo fan meeting 'Eternity' in three Chinese cities: Shanghai, Beijing and Qingdao. His active global activities at home and abroad—including unique performances in each city and heartfelt handwritten letters—have drawn an enthusiastic response.

Meanwhile, Eric's Seoul fan meeting 'Boys Over Sohn Youngjae' will be held on November 14 at the Grand Theater of Kwangwoon University's Donghae Arts Center.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.