"Not Pungja, but Skinny-ja"... Pungja Reveals Full-Body Photo After Losing 33 kg

[Sportschosun, reporter Kim Su-hyun] Broadcaster Pungja, who made headlines after losing 33 kg, has shared an update on her recent life.

On the 1st, Pungja shared photos showing glimpses of her daily life.

In the photos, Pungja strolls along the beach, wearing a hat pulled low and a mask covering her face as she enjoys some leisurely time.

What particularly caught people's attention was a full-body shot of Pungja. Her transformed figure, following her recent weight loss, was clearly visible at a glance and gave her a noticeably different look from before.

Her face also drew attention, with less fullness in her cheeks and a more defined jawline.

Pungja recently revealed that she had lost 33 kg over the past year and five months, drawing widespread attention. Early in her diet, she used medication for obesity treatment but stopped after experiencing side effects. She later continued losing weight through a combination of exercise and dietary management.

Meanwhile, Pungja runs her personal YouTube channel, Poongja TV, where she communicates with fans. She recently appeared on the Disney+ variety show "Belly Showdown" and U+tv and U+ Mobile TV's "My Sibling's On My Side 4."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.