Han Ga-in Faces Backlash After Saying She Had Eaten '10 Packs of Ramen' in Her Entire Life... "I Got a Lot of Hate"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Han Ga-in laughed as she recalled being criticized after recently saying, "I had eaten no more than 10 packs of ramen in my entire life."

On the 1st, a video titled "Han Ga-in Goes to Learn How to Cook Delicious Ramen from a Nongshim Researcher" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Han Ga In's Free Woman."

Han Ga-in visited the headquarters of her favorite ramen brand and said, "Before I started YouTube, I wasn't someone who ate much ramen, so I once said, 'I had eaten no more than 10 packs in my entire life,' and I received a lot of criticism for it," eliciting laughter. In 2024, she had surprised viewers on tvN's "Europe Outside Your Tent: Southern France" by saying, "I don't usually eat ramen. I wonder if I've eaten 10 packs in my entire life."

However, she said her view of ramen completely changed after she started YouTube. "After starting YouTube, I discovered a whole new world of ramen," she said, explaining that her YouTube activities had introduced her to the many different charms of ramen.

She added, "From newly trending recipes to newly released ramen products, I've tried absolutely everything." The production team added the caption, "Looks like she's eaten 30 packs," humorously highlighting Han Ga-in's newfound love of ramen and adding to the laughter.

Han Ga-in also explained why she personally visited the ramen research lab that day. She emphasized that the visit had taken considerable effort, saying, "I didn't come here for product placement or an advertisement. I personally told the producer that I wanted to visit the ramen research lab at the headquarters, so they made contact with the company with difficulty, and I was only able to come in after receiving approval for a very long time."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.