Ji Seung-hyun stunned by his mother's background: "Principal → school supervisor → oldest English-speaking cultural guide"—she was an elite educator (Fun-Staurant)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Ji Seung-hyun drew attention by revealing that his mother works as a cultural guide in Andong.

The December 1 episode of KBS 2TV's "Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant" (hereafter, "Fun-Staurant") featured Ji Seung-hyun's daily life.

The episode also showed Ji Seung-hyun's mother, Lee Seong-sook, working as a cultural guide in Andong.

After working as an English teacher at middle and high schools, Lee Seong-sook served as a school supervisor, vice principal and principal before retiring. She now works as a cultural guide who introduces Andong's culture and history in English to foreign visitors. She reportedly also scored nearly perfectly on the TOEIC.

Ji Seung-hyun introduced her, saying, "My mother worked as an English teacher at middle and high schools, then served as a school supervisor, vice principal and principal before retiring. She now works as an English-speaking cultural guide for foreign visitors."

He added, "There are six cultural guides in Andong, and my mother is the oldest among them," proudly speaking about her.

While introducing Andong to foreign tourists, Lee Seong-sook explained scenes from dramas and even showed them scenes featuring her son, Ji Seung-hyun. She casually boasted, "One of the actors is my son," eliciting laughter.

Kim Ho-young watched the scene and remarked admiringly, "It's already great material for introducing Andong's Hahoe Folk Village, and then your son appears in it."

As his mother continued enthusiastically guiding the foreign tourists through Andong's culture, Ji Seung-hyun made a surprise appearance from behind and prepared a special event.

Ji Seung-hyun introduced himself to the foreign tourists in English, saying, "I'm a Korean actor, and I'm from Andong here," and naturally chatted with them. A graduate of Kyung Hee University's Department of English Language and Literature, Ji Seung-hyun attracted attention with his fluent English.

He then shared his aspirations as an actor, saying, "I dreamed of becoming a Hollywood actor. You may see me someday, too," adding to the heartwarming mood.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.