Sunwoo Yong-nyeo Suffers Burns After Spilling Hot Water on Her Hand... Heads to Hospital Over Pain, Says "My Hand Got Wrecked"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Sunwoo Yong-nyeo suffered burns after spilling hot water on her hand while filming and visited a hospital.

On the 1st, the YouTube channel "Soonpoong Sunwoo Yongyeo" uploaded a video titled "First-Ever Look Inside 82-Year-Old Sunwoo Yong-nyeo's Refrigerator Packed with Premium Ingredients."

That day, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo said, "The coffee is delicious," and took out drip-bag coffee she had received as a gift from a coffee shop for the production crew.

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo poured hot water boiled in a coffee pot over the drip bag. The production crew cautioned her, "Please be careful with your hand," as she held the coffee pot, which was too heavy to lift with one hand.

However, an unexpected situation soon unfolded. Sunwoo Yong-nyeo burned her hand while handling the hot water. The production crew was startled and examined her hand, and she said, "It should be okay, right? It's turned red." She then tried to brush off the incident, saying, "I guess this is what happens when I brag about being good at something."

The production crew offered to buy burn ointment, but Sunwoo Yong-nyeo stopped them, saying, "I'm fine. Don't go." She joked, "I got my hand wrecked trying to make delicious coffee."

As time passed, however, her hand became increasingly red and swollen, and she eventually applied burn ointment. Sunwoo Yong-nyeo forced a smile and said, "I guess this means I'm not supposed to make it at home."

When the stinging pain continued, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo eventually went to the hospital. She complained, "It's aching."

At the hospital, she also recalled a previous burn. Sunwoo Yong-nyeo said, "When I was working on a drama, I poured hot water straight onto my hand while making coffee. A blister came up on my hand, so I drained it with a needle," recounting how she had previously been burned while preparing coffee.

Fortunately, the examination showed that she had not suffered a serious injury. Sunwoo Yong-nyeo said, "They told me to remove the bandage tomorrow morning and apply the medicine I bought."

However, filming for the planned spaghetti-making segment was ultimately canceled because of her hand injury. When the production crew returned to Sunwoo Yong-nyeo's home two days later, they first checked the condition of her hand. She reassured them by saying, "One blister has come up. But I'm okay."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.