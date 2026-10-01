Lee Min-ho of 'Assassin(s)' Abruptly Cancels Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) Event: "Due to Unavoidable Circumstances"

A VIP screening of the film 'Assassin(s)' was held at Lotte Cinema World Tower on the 21st. Lee Min-ho poses for photos. Jamsil = Park Jae-man, /2026.09.21/

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] An event at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) that actor Lee Min-ho was scheduled to attend has been abruptly canceled.

On the 1st, BIFF announced the cancellation of Lee Min-ho's event through its official account.

BIFF asked for the audience's understanding, stating, "We regret to inform you that the 'Actors' House: Lee Min-ho' event scheduled for 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, has been canceled due to unavoidable circumstances. Tickets purchased in advance will be automatically canceled and refunded in full without requiring a separate refund request or incurring any fees. Individual text messages regarding the matter will be sent shortly."

Lee Min-ho's agency, MYM Entertainment, also stated, "We regret to inform you that actor Lee Min-ho will unfortunately be unable to attend Actors' House at the Busan International Film Festival as scheduled. We sincerely apologize to all the audience members who had been looking forward to meeting him."

A press conference for the film 'Assassin(s)' was held at Yongsan CJ CGV on the 10th. Actors Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho pose for photos. Yongsan = Song Jeong-heon, /2026.08.10/

Regarding Lee Min-ho's sudden absence, some have speculated that it may be connected to the historical distortion and political controversy surrounding his recently released film, 'Assassin(s).'

'Assassin(s)' follows an investigation into the suspicions surrounding and people behind the shooting of South Korea's first lady on August 15, 1974, an incident that shocked the nation. Directed by Hur Jin-ho, the film stars Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il and Lee Min-ho. It surpassed 1 million moviegoers just four days after its release on the 23rd and had been performing well. However, criticism emerged over allegations of historical distortion as the film reconstructed the shooting of First Lady Yuk Young-soo.

At the time, the Special Investigation Headquarters announced that Mun Se-gwang, who had been recruited by Chongryon (the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan), had received orders to carry out the shooting from a North Korean operative. Mun Se-gwang was sentenced to death. However, the film suggested the possibility that an accomplice was involved and hinted at possible involvement by late former President Park Chung-hee and his administration, prompting negative public sentiment over where historical fact ended and fiction began.

The production team stated, "Based on the historical incident that occurred in 1974, this fictional drama was reconstructed by adding cinematic imagination to various records written about the incident at the time. It was not produced with political intentions." Nevertheless, the backlash has continued, leading to boycott campaigns against products advertised by cast members as well as political disputes.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.