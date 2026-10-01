Kim Ji-yeong loses strength during labor, leaving her daughter’s shoulder stuck... “The doctor shouted”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Kim Ji-yeong of “Heart Signal 4” opened up about her childbirth experience and recalled the moment she first met her daughter.

On the 1st, Kim Ji-yeong’s YouTube channel posted a video titled “Childbirth Diary: I Was So Curious About What You Would Look Like.”

When her water broke, Kim Ji-yeong hurried to the hospital with her husband. After completing the admission procedures, she said, “My contractions have shortened from seven minutes to six,” adding, “They’re starting to hurt little by little. I was told that my cervix is three centimeters dilated.”

After receiving an epidural in the early morning, Kim Ji-yeong smiled as her pain eased. “The tingling sensation in my legs disappeared, and my whole body felt refreshed, as if nothing had happened,” she said.

She then began preparing for labor in earnest after receiving medication to induce labor. After completing her final breathing exercises with the medical staff, Kim Ji-yeong headed to the delivery room.

Recalling the birth, Kim Ji-yeong said, “Following the delivery-room staff’s commands—‘Take a deep breath, hold it, and push’—I pushed downward with all my strength, as if my life depended on it.” She added, “My strength gave out midway through the third breath, and the doctor shouted, ‘You can’t stop—push now!’”

After enduring that difficult moment, Kim Ji-yeong finally held her daughter in her arms. Recalling her first impression of Pobi, her baby’s nickname, she said, “Pobi had become a perfect conehead after everything she had been through.” She continued, “There was blood and white residue on her body, and she was very swollen, but she looked unfamiliar yet lovely,” smiling as she looked at her daughter.

She also opened up about the emergency during the delivery. “There was a reason the doctor shouted,” Kim Ji-yeong said. “I was told that I lost my strength when Pobi’s shoulder emerged, leaving her stuck for a while.” She recalled, “After the doctor took various measures, I heard her cry, and warm Pobi was placed on top of me as I lay there limp and exhausted.”

Kim Ji-yeong eventually burst into tears when she heard her daughter cry. Kang Ji-yeong said, “The tears just came. I was so relieved that she was healthy.” She continued, “My husband kept crying—when he cut the umbilical cord and when Pobi was placed in my arms.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.