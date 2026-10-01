'Shin Da-eun's husband' Seongbin Lim regrets buying a '67-pyeong Gangnam villa': "My wealth would have doubled if I had bought an apartment"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ga-eun] Designer Seongbin Lim unveiled his 67-pyeong villa in Dogok-dong and impressed viewers with his candid remarks.

On the 1st, the YouTube channel City Explorations of the Shopping Fairy released a video titled '

A Home Where an Interior Design Master Lives, with an Interior That Looks Like a Luxury Brand Itself (The Prettiest Villa) | 67-Pyeong Villa in Dogok-dong.'

On this day, Seongbin Lim unveiled his 67-pyeong villa in Seoul's Dogok-dong. He introduced its convenient location, noting that it was close to Maebong Station, Maebongsan, and Yangjaecheon Stream.

The host said, "There are definitely things to consider when buying a house. It's excellent," and Lim candidly replied, "I regret it somewhat—about half. If I had bought an apartment with this money, my wealth would have grown twice as much," prompting laughter.

The villa has two floors, with distinctive lighting suited to each space and stylish interior design. From the dressing room to the bathroom, every area was spacious and exuded a luxurious atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Seongbin Lim married actor Shin Da-eun in 2016, and they have one son.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.