"Choo Sung-hoon's face has changed lately"... ♥ Yano Shiho still sees her husband through rose-colored glasses in their 17th year of marriage (Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Japanese top model Yano Shiho revealed that she still has unwavering affection for her husband, Choo Sung-hoon.

The episode of KBS 2TV's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,' which aired on the 1st, showed Yano Shiho talking with her mother.

That day, Yano Shiho mentioned how her husband, Choo Sung-hoon, had changed. She said, "But Choo Sung-hoon has changed. He used to be quite modest. He never wore accessories and only wore white T-shirts, but he has become a flashy person."

Her mother also vigorously nodded in agreement with Yano Shiho's remarks.

While acknowledging her husband's changed style, Yano Shiho continued to look at him with affection, saying, "Flashy styles do suit him, though."

Yano Shiho also discussed the changes in Choo Sung-hoon's appearance. She said, "Choo Sung-hoon's face has changed lately, too. He seems to be glowing because he receives so much love," to which her mother replied, "Maybe it's because he has gained confidence?"

It was also revealed that Yano Shiho's father has a personality similar to Choo Sung-hoon's. Yano Shiho pointed out the resemblance between the two, saying, "My father has a similar vibe, too."

After hearing this, chef Lee Yeon-bok amused everyone by saying, "The mother and daughter have exactly the same taste in men."

Meanwhile, Choo Sung-hoon married Japanese top model Yano Shiho in 2009, and they have a daughter, Choo Sa-rang.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.