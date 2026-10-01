'A trusted, bankable actor' Kim Won-hae signs exclusive contract with Kenneth Company: "We will spare no effort in supporting him"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Kim Won-hae has found a new home at Kenneth Company. He is expected to continue his activities more actively with his new agency.

On the 1st, Kenneth Company said, "We have signed an exclusive contract with actor Kim Won-hae, who moves between the stage, screen and television, convincingly portraying any role," adding, "We will spare no effort in supporting him so that he can freely showcase the acting skills he has honed over many years in a wider range of productions."

Kim Won-hae made his debut in 1991 with the musical 'Iron Kids.' As an original member of the nonverbal performance 'Nanta,' he spent nearly 20 years on stage, honing his craft. After becoming known to the public through 'SNL Korea,' he established himself as a highly regarded supporting actor who brings productions to life, appearing in hit projects including 'Signal,' 'The Fiery Priest,' 'Lovely Runner' and 'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.'

He has continued his nonstop run this year as well. After meeting viewers through Netflix's 'Can This Love Be Translated?' and tvN's 'Undercover Miss Hong,' he recently made his presence felt as a lizard in JTBC's 'The Apartment Job.' He also made a special appearance in MBC's 'A Bona Fide Killer,' leaving a strong impression despite his brief appearance.

Kim Won-hae has taken on a wide range of characters by combining the solid fundamentals he developed on stage with his distinctive approachable charm. Attention is focused on what new side he will show after finding a new home at Kenneth Company.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.