Sleepy's 17-Month-Old Son's Hand Wrapped in Bandages... "It's My Fault" After Second-Degree Friction Burn

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Sleepy visited a hospital to seek treatment for his 17-month-old son, who had suffered a burn. After the boy was diagnosed with a second-degree friction burn, Sleepy expressed concern over his son's string of injuries.

On the 1st, a video titled "Son, please stop getting hurt" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Seullipi Majayo."

That day, Sleepy and his wife visited a hospital to have a dressing applied to their son's burned left hand.

When the production crew asked, "Why does he keep getting hurt so often?" Sleepy replied, "It's my fault," expressing his distress. Looking at his son, who had also injured his forehead, he added, "My son won't stay still. Today, he kept falling and bumping into things all by himself."

Sleepy's wife worried, "He hurt his knee, too. Is a fracture the only thing left now?" Sleepy replied, "It's really scary. Are sons normally like this? Please leave some comments," asking parents with more childcare experience for advice.

A short while later, the boy burst into tears when his name was called before the examination. He eventually entered the examination room in his father's arms. Once treatment began, he continued crying as if he were in pain. By his side, Sleepy comforted him by repeatedly saying, "It's okay, it's okay."

After the examination, Sleepy said of his son's condition, "He's okay, but he still needs treatment for about two weeks." He added, "We have to disinfect it every other day, but it's still not easy for parents to disinfect it and apply a dressing, so he'll have to spend about another week as Doraemon."

When asked about the exact severity of the burn, he said it was "a second-degree friction burn." Sleepy explained, "It's not very serious," but still worried, "Because he's a baby, isn't it hard to keep the injury managed?" He then expressed relief, saying, "Fortunately, they say it doesn't look like it will leave a scar." He added, "The baby was in so much pain that Mom is crying right now," prompting sympathy. He comforted his son, saying, "It's all happening so that good things can come of it."

Meanwhile, Sleepy married a non-celebrity who is eight years younger in 2022. They welcomed their first daughter in March 2024 and their second son in April last year.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.