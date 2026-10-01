Lee Guk-joo Reveals the Reality of Living Alone in a '9-Pyeong Studio Apartment in Japan': "The Place Is Small and So Is the Refrigerator, So I Only Buy What I Need"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Lee Guk-joo revealed what it is really like to live alone in a 9-pyeong studio apartment in Japan.

On the 1st, a video titled 'Lee Guk-joo's Tokyo Life, Polishing Off Three Meals in the Morning Alone: A Vlog in Which She Eats Four Times in Total' was uploaded to Lee Guk-joo's YouTube channel.

At her home in Tokyo, Lee Guk-joo had instant rice, garlic side dishes and grilled fish for breakfast. She said, "In the past, I would have stocked up on ingredients like these. But after living in Tokyo, I realized that my home is small and the refrigerator is small, so there is nowhere to put them."

She added, "Since I have to introduce life in Japan to you all, I have more occasions to eat out. Even if I buy ingredients for home, I can't eat them all and end up throwing them away. Also, I don't have a car, so if I buy ingredients, I have to carry them home, and they're heavy, so I don't buy them. I only buy what I really need. Even last night, I only bought three things like this."

Meanwhile, Lee Guk-joo began living alone in a 9-pyeong studio apartment in Tokyo last year and is currently working in both Korea and Japan.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.