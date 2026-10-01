"She was glowing," Cha Ye-ryun draws rave reviews for her in-person appearance... Just how beautiful is she? "She shone brightest at the event"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Cha Ye-ryun returned to the runway, her original field, after a long hiatus and revealed her rigorous self-care routine.

On the 1st, a video titled 'Cha Ye-ryun Takes on the Runway for the First Time in 23 Years? Cha Jang-geum Shines at Seoul Fashion Week' was uploaded to Cha Ye-ryun's YouTube channel.

That day, Cha Ye-ryun got into a car wearing a full face of makeup. The production staff admired her appearance, saying, "I took a photo next to her, and she was literally glowing—she looked like she had a halo around her."

Cha Ye-ryun appeared in a sparkly outfit and laughed, saying, "Where are you going dressed in clothes this sparkly?" She then explained, "I was invited to Seoul Fashion Week, which is being held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), so that's where I'm headed today."

After showcasing her glamorous styling, Cha Ye-ryun said, "I dressed in a sophisticated and chic style," adding, "I don't usually wear clothes like this, do I? When I go out dressed like this once in a while, it feels like I'm indulging in a little rebellion."

The production staff noticed that Cha Ye-ryun looked particularly slim that day and asked, "Have you been fasting all day?" She coolly replied, "Yes," then revealed, "I haven't eaten anything. I just had water and a cup of coffee."

Cha Ye-ryun, who is reportedly 172 cm tall and weighs 48 kg, said she had carefully controlled her diet ahead of the event related to her original profession, which she was taking part in for the first time in a while.

Cha Ye-ryun also said that she usually drinks maple water to stay hydrated. She explained, "This is how I replenish my fluids. It's not a supplement, but it feels like it hydrates me more than water does."

After all the day's schedules had ended, the production staff marveled at Cha Ye-ryun's standout appearance among the many celebrities, saying, "People let out gasps while trying to take photos at the photo wall," and, "One thing is certain: you shone the brightest."

Meanwhile, Cha Ye-ryun married actor Joo Sang-wook in 2017, and they have a daughter, In-a, who was born in 2018.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.