"Jageuk Couple" Husband Beats Wife, Leaving Her Bruised, and Hurls Sexually Abusive Insults... "He Swore in Front of My Mother-in-Law" ("Divorce Re-Boot Camp")

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] The husband from the "Jageuk Couple" subjected his wife to physical abuse and severe verbal abuse. Seo Jang-hoon, who watched the footage, eventually issued a sharp rebuke.

The July 1 episode of JTBC's "Divorce Re-Boot Camp" featured a domestic-investigation session involving the 25th "Jageuk Couple."

The wife revealed photos showing a torn T-shirt and extensive bruising caused by her husband's assault. Even in the face of the allegations, the husband brazenly insisted, "I didn't hit her ribs; I hit her stomach."

The wife described what happened, saying, "My clothes tore while I was lying on the bed, and he hit me so hard. I collapsed onto the floor and lay there for several dozen minutes." The husband, however, taunted her, asking, "Did I hit you that hard?" She later told the production staff, "He would push me or block me with his body, and I ended up with bruises all over my body."

Seo Jang-hoon asked the wife, "I don't understand. Why did you continue living with him after that? Because he is the children's father?" She nodded. Seo Jang-hoon then said, "I wish you would stop using that as an excuse. I am saying this because it is so heartbreaking," adding, "The more I listen to you, the more it seems that you are the ones who cannot let go. Does a child really need a father who is that violent toward the child's mother? What do you think will happen to the child if they grow up watching that? For the child's mental health, it is far better to have no father like that than to have one." In an interview, the wife reflected on her situation, saying, "It really hit home. I realized that I have been doing something terribly wrong to my child."

The husband's severe verbal abuse continued as well. Seo Jang-hoon and the others were shocked when the wife said that he had even made sexually abusive remarks that crossed the line.

The wife confessed, "Whenever he was upset or had something to say, he had to pour it all out on me and spit it out," adding, "I heard so many insults from him that I had never heard before."

Seo Jang-hoon expressed his anger at the husband's disrespectful abuse, saying, "At this point, shouldn't you two be living separately?" He continued, "No matter how much anger you may have toward each other, she is the mother of my child and someone I once loved. I cannot condone hurling insults at her to that extent."

The husband even swore in front of his mother-in-law. Although the wife confronted him about his behavior, he remained defiant. In tears, she said, "I was extremely worried about how my mother felt," adding, "I asked my husband to apologize to my mother, but he said, 'Why should I apologize to your mother?'"

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.