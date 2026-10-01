After Quitting His Job and Securing a Contract Payment Worth Hundreds of Millions of Won, Kim Dae-ho Goes Live While Tipsy in Jeju: "I Want to Communicate Like Jennie and BTS" ('Where Is My Home')

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ga-eun] TV personality Kim Dae-ho followed Jennie and BTS by going live on social media.

The July 1 episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'Where Is My Home' featured Kim Dae-ho traveling to Jeju Island for a property tour.

Kim Dae-ho went to Jeju Island alone the day before the group property tour and conducted an overnight property visit. Late that night, he enjoyed some time to himself, drinking and eating sashimi alone. He then suddenly began a livestream on social media.

When only 30 people joined the livestream at first, Jang Dong-min joked, "Are you broadcasting for your family?" Kim Dae-ho replied, "Don't Jennie and BTS communicate a lot with their fans through social media?"

Kim Dae-ho told the fans who joined his livestream, "I'm filming 'Where Is My Home.' I'm going to do an overnight property tour." However, one viewer responded, "Nobody asked, and nobody cares." Kim Dae-ho snapped back, "Who are you? How old are you?" drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Kim Dae-ho left his position as an MBC announcer in February 2025 and became a freelancer. He was later reported to have signed with ONE HUNDRED and received a contract payment worth hundreds of millions of won.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.