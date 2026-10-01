Park Ji-yoon Puts 1.4 Million Won on the Line in Diet Challenge... At 55 kg, Her Lowest Weight Ever, She Takes on 'Another Challenge'

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun] TV personality Park Ji-yoon shared an update on her diet after losing 3 kg, along with her late-night food menu.

On the first of the month, Park Ji-yoon posted a mukbang video featuring late-night food on her social media.

She explained, "Seven of us have been dieting since September 28 with 1.4 million won on the line, somewhat forcibly. In the meantime, I had a short business trip, so I secretly tried some late-night food."

She added, "The book I picked up to satisfy my hunger late at night was rather inadequate to serve as nourishment for the body," wittily describing how she ended up looking for a late-night snack while on a diet.

In the video, Park Ji-yoon introduced the late-night menu eaten by someone on a diet. While eating sashimi, she notably said, "Sashimi doesn't make you gain weight," prompting laughter.

Park Ji-yoon had previously attracted attention by announcing that she had successfully lost weight. At the time, she said, "I went to sleep, woke up, and weighed myself, and I saw a number at the lower end of the 55-kilogram range. I managed to lose about 3 kg." She drew particular attention after reportedly reaching the lowest weight of her life.

Meanwhile, Park Ji-yoon married Choi Dong-seok, her fellow announcer at the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), in 2009, and they have one son and one daughter. The couple began divorce proceedings in 2023, 14 years after their marriage, and related litigation is still ongoing. Park Ji-yoon has parental authority and custody of their two children.

The appellate trial in Choi Dong-seok's damages lawsuit against Person A, an acquaintance of Park Ji-yoon, has concluded its arguments. A ruling is scheduled for November 16 at Jeju District Court.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.