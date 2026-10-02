Choi Hwa-jung Bristles at Male Audience Member Ignoring Her During a Play—Turns Out He "Was Too Nervous to Look"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Choi Hwa-jung shared an awkwardly funny anecdote about an audience member she once thought was ignoring her during a theater performance.

On the 1st, a video titled "Why Did 66-Year-Old Single Choi Hwa-jung Board a Five-Star Hangang River Cruise Carrying a Hermès Bag?" was posted on the YouTube channel "Hello, This is Choi Hwa-jung."

Choi Hwa-jung recalled, "When I was performing in Educating Rita a long time ago, there was a man sitting in the very front row who would look at the pamphlet whenever I came out to act."

She said, "He wouldn't watch my performance. Whenever I came out, he would just look at the pamphlet," adding that the man "really bothered" her because she thought he was completely ignoring her. Since it was a small theater, the audience was seated close to the actors, making his behavior even more noticeable.

Choi Hwa-jung laughed as she recalled, "He came backstage later. When I asked, 'But why are you looking at the pamphlet?' he said he was too nervous to look." She explained, "It turned out he was a fan. He was too embarrassed to look at me, so he looked at the pamphlet instead."

She discovered that the audience member she had thought was ignoring her was actually a fan who was too nervous to watch her performance properly.

Choi Hwa-jung added, "Wasn't he being a bit much? He booked early and sat right in the front, but whenever I came out, he would just look at the pamphlet. It was a small theater, so he was right in front of me."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.