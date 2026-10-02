Lee Sol-i, Park Sung-kwang's Wife, Posts Another Cryptic Message Three Months After Addressing Divorce Rumors: "A Year of Preparing to Say Goodbye"

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, shared deep reflections on life, relationships and love as she turned 39.

On the 1st, Lee Sol-i posted a message on her personal account that began, "I'm thirty-nine," expressing her thoughts as she reached the age of 39.

Lee Sol-i wrote, "This is a year of preparing to say goodbye to many things," adding, "Some things remain in our hearts for even longer only after we have sent them away forever."

She continued, "But there are things that become strangely more beautiful in the emptiness they leave behind. Perhaps they include the youth of my twenties, when I wandered freely, and hot summer nights?" She shared her thoughts on times gone by.

She then opened up about her deeper thoughts on relationships. Lee Sol-i wrote, "A bond exists on a somewhat different path. It is powerless before parting because it takes the side of the person who chooses to remain by one's side until the end."

She also shared her thoughts on sustaining a relationship, writing, "The continuation of a relationship seems to begin with a deep bond, but as time passes, it seems to become closer to a matter of will than emotion."

Lee Sol-i added, "It is the act of deciding to remain by each other's side even when we do not understand everything and know that we will forever be beings of different natures," continuing, "Rather than perfectly understanding each other and responding to every moment, it must be my determination not to let go easily, embracing even the deficiencies I cannot understand."

Finally, she shared her thoughts on love, writing, "In that sense, perhaps love exists only when we willingly accept each other's imperfect edges."

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married comedian Park Sung-kwang in 2020. A cryptic post she uploaded on social media last July sparked rumors of discord and divorce between her and Park Sung-kwang, but she addressed the matter herself and cautioned against overinterpretation.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.