Choo Sung-hoon: How Similar Is He to His Japanese Father-in-Law? Yano Shiho Says, "They Have a Similar Vibe" (Fun-Staurant)

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Japanese top model Yano Shiho revealed that her husband, Choo Sung-hoon, and her father have similar personalities, drawing attention.

The December 1 episode of KBS 2TV's "Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant" featured an honest conversation between Yano Shiho and her mother.

Comparing her husband Choo Sung-hoon's past and present, Yano Shiho said, "Choo-sang has changed. He used to be rather plain. He never wore accessories and only wore white T-shirts, but he has become a flashy person."

Yano Shiho's mother nodded vigorously as she listened. Yano Shiho also expressed her affection for her husband, saying, "Though, the flashy style does suit him," even after 17 years of marriage.

Yano Shiho also commented on the recent changes in Choo Sung-hoon's appearance. She said, "Choo Sung-hoon's face has changed lately, too. I think he looks radiant because he receives so much love."

Her mother agreed, asking, "Could it be because he has gained confidence?"

Yano Shiho also revealed that her father has a personality similar to Choo Sung-hoon's. She explained, "But my dad is a real man's man, too. He has a similar vibe to my husband."

Yano Shiho's father, who was introduced afterward, indeed showed a similar 'alpha-male' vibe to Choo Sung-hoon, drawing attention. When the discussion turned to how both mother and daughter had ended up with men of similar personalities, chef Lee Yeon-bok remarked, "The mother and daughter have exactly the same taste in men," prompting laughter.

Meanwhile, Choo Sung-hoon married Japanese top model Yano Shiho in 2009, and they have a daughter, Choo Sa-rang.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.