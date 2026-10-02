Roy Kim, 34, Finally Gets a Hair Transplant: "Is It Too Obvious on My Forehead?"

[Sportschosun's Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Roy Kim candidly revealed that he had undergone a hair transplant.

On the 1st, a video of Jo Hyun Ah meeting her close friend, singer Roy Kim, was released on the YouTube channel "Jo Hyun Ah's Ordinary Thursday Night."

Jo Hyun Ah warmly welcomed Roy Kim and reminisced about the past. "Roy and I used to drink a lot together," she said, revealing their long-standing friendship.

Jo Hyun Ah then looked closely at Roy Kim before trailing off, saying, "Your forehead is kind of..." Roy Kim asked in response, "Are you saying it's receding?"

Jo Hyun Ah immediately asked him directly, "No, did you get a hair transplant?" Without hesitation, Roy Kim replied, "I did, quite a while ago."

Caught off guard by the unexpected question, Roy Kim examined his hairstyle and said sheepishly, "Is my forehead all you can see? Is it too obvious? I thought it looked natural."

Jo Hyun Ah reassured him, saying, "No, it's good. You made the right choice."

Roy Kim, who turned 34 this year, first rose to fame through Mnet's "Superstar K 4" in 2012. He has since won fans with numerous songs, including "Spring Spring Spring," "Only Then," and "The Hardest Part."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.