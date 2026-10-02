Kim Jong-kook Covered His Entire Face in Hawaii, Yet... "A Korean Mother and Daughter Followed Me After Recognizing My Gait"

[Sportschosun | Lee Ge-eun] Singer Kim Jong-kook covered his face while walking around Hawaii, but Korean fans identified him solely by his gait.

On the 1st, a video titled "Went to See Turtles Instead of Bukang-i... (Feat. Hawaii)" was uploaded to Kim Jong-kook's YouTube channel, "Kim Jong-kook."

Kim Jong-kook traveled to Hawaii for a vacation and looked around after arriving at his accommodations. He walked around with his face covered by sunglasses and a mask. "There is almost one Korean person every meter. Some people recognize me, while others just walk right past me," he said, explaining that it was difficult to travel comfortably even in Hawaii.

Although Kim Jong-kook wore sunglasses and a mask throughout the trip, fans who recognized him approached him. "I was heading to a bus stop to go to the gym when a Korean mother and daughter apparently followed me because they thought I was the person they suspected. I took photos with them. I thought I had covered myself as much as possible, but they said they recognized me by my gait. Even though I was covered up like this..." he said in amazement.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-kook married a younger non-celebrity last September.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.