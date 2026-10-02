Moon Jeong-hee Looks Extremely Thin After Losing Her Dog: "I Couldn't Eat and Hurt to the Bone"

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Moon Jeong-hee Looks Extremely Thin After Losing Her Dog: "I Couldn't Eat and Hurt to the Bone"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Moon Jeong-hee opened up about going through a difficult time after saying goodbye to her dog, Manu.

On the 1st, a video titled "Why Actress Moon Jeong-hee Is So Devoted to Border Collie Ttitto—Enough to Surprise Even Kang Hyung-wook (?)" was released on the PDC by PDC YouTube channel.

Moon Jeong-hee said that after saying goodbye to Manu, her dog of seven years, in February last year, she welcomed Ttitto, who was born this February, as a new member of her family. She revealed her deep longing for Manu, saying, "February has a special meaning for me. It makes me think a lot about Manu."

When someone remarked, "You look really thin," Moon Jeong-hee explained that she had been even thinner after losing Manu. "I really was thin after Manu left. I couldn't eat then, and my whole body hurt. The process of saying goodbye to someone brings an immense amount of pain that you have to endure afterward," she said.

Moon Jeong-hee Looks Extremely Thin After Losing Her Dog: "I Couldn't Eat and Hurt to the Bone"

She continued, "I cried every day because I was sad, and it hurt to the bone. My soul hurt. It was so painful that I felt I couldn't go on. But as it approached a year, my perspective changed. I can't forget Manu, but I came to think, 'Let's remember Manu for a long time while staying healthy.' I still tear up, miss Manu and want to hold Manu. I even wrote a book so I could remember Manu for a long time."

Meanwhile, Moon Jeong-hee appeared in the Netflix drama "Notes from the Last Row," which was released last June.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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GyeEun, Lee
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