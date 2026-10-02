Moon Jeong-hee Looks Extremely Thin After Losing Her Dog: "I Couldn't Eat and Hurt to the Bone"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Moon Jeong-hee opened up about going through a difficult time after saying goodbye to her dog, Manu.

On the 1st, a video titled "Why Actress Moon Jeong-hee Is So Devoted to Border Collie Ttitto—Enough to Surprise Even Kang Hyung-wook (?)" was released on the PDC by PDC YouTube channel.

Moon Jeong-hee said that after saying goodbye to Manu, her dog of seven years, in February last year, she welcomed Ttitto, who was born this February, as a new member of her family. She revealed her deep longing for Manu, saying, "February has a special meaning for me. It makes me think a lot about Manu."

When someone remarked, "You look really thin," Moon Jeong-hee explained that she had been even thinner after losing Manu. "I really was thin after Manu left. I couldn't eat then, and my whole body hurt. The process of saying goodbye to someone brings an immense amount of pain that you have to endure afterward," she said.

She continued, "I cried every day because I was sad, and it hurt to the bone. My soul hurt. It was so painful that I felt I couldn't go on. But as it approached a year, my perspective changed. I can't forget Manu, but I came to think, 'Let's remember Manu for a long time while staying healthy.' I still tear up, miss Manu and want to hold Manu. I even wrote a book so I could remember Manu for a long time."

Meanwhile, Moon Jeong-hee appeared in the Netflix drama "Notes from the Last Row," which was released last June.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.