Lee Si-eon Grows Glum Over Seo Ji-seung’s Desire for a Second Child: “A Daughter Would Be Nice, But I’m Worried She Might Bring Home a Son-in-Law Like Kian84”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Gae-eun] Actors Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung have shared their thoughts on having a second child.

On the 1st, a video titled “So, Si-eon Oppa Is Really a Dad Now..” was posted on Han Hye-jin’s YouTube channel, “Han Hye-jin.”

That day, Han Hye-jin visited Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung’s home and met their son for the first time. Han Hye-jin exclaimed, “What a surprise. He really looks exactly like you.” Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung responded in unison, “Only his eyes look like Seo Ji-seung’s,” drawing laughter.

When the subject of a second child came up, Seo Ji-seung said, “Having him made me want another one,” while Lee Si-eon replied, “I don’t talk about it.” Han Hye-jin asked, “If you had a second child, would you want a daughter?” and “Imagine having a daughter who looks exactly like Ji-seung.” Lee Si-eon’s expression darkened.

Lee Si-eon said, “A daughter would be nice, but the world is scary, so I’m worried. What if she brings home some guy like Kian84 and says she’s going to marry him...?” He then perfectly imitated Kian84’s distinctive way of speaking and behavior, turning the scene into a sea of laughter.

Meanwhile, Lee Si-eon married Seo Ji-seung in 2021, and they welcomed their first son last May.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.