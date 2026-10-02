"My hands are shaking" Gangnam finally bought it... What is this card that costs 50 million won apiece?

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Su-hyun] Singer Gangnam made headlines after purchasing a Pokémon Trading Card Game (Pokémon TCG) card worth approximately 50 million won.

On the 1st, a video titled "The world's No. 1 Pokémon TCG card... Kangnami got his hands on it" was posted on Gangnam's YouTube channel, "Neighborhood Friend Kangnami."

That day, Gangnam visited the largest Pokémon card event in South Korea with excitement. "I wasn't even invited; I just came. This is a first for me," he said, clearly thrilled.

While looking around the venue, Gangnam spotted a Pokémon card he really liked. However, he was taken aback when he checked the price tag and saw that it cost approximately 50 million won.

As Gangnam deliberated over the card's price, he heard someone explain, "But 50 million won is a fair price. That's the market price." He then sat down to assess the card's market value himself.

After thinking it over for quite some time, Gangnam made his decision. "In my view, this is the best card here today," he said before ultimately purchasing it.

After getting the card in his hands, Gangnam appeared nervous and said, "Ah, my hands are shaking." Looking at the card he had bought, he added, "I need to work. I need to work a lot," prompting laughter.

Meanwhile, Gangnam and former speed skater Lee Sang-hwa developed a romantic relationship after meeting through the 2018 SBS program "Law of the Jungle in the Last Indian Ocean." The two confirmed their relationship in March 2019 and married on October 12 of the same year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.