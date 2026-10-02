Lee Ji-hye’s 9-Year-Old Daughter Hit by Sudden Blow After Just One Month on YouTube... Subscribers Plunge from 2,000 to 50: "There’s a Problem"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung An-ji] Television personality Lee Ji-hye recently revealed that her 9-year-old daughter, Taeri, has been running a YouTube channel. Taeri looked flustered when her mother said, "There was a problem with YouTube, and the roughly 2,000 subscribers disappeared."

On the 1st, the YouTube channel "Unpleasantly Nosy Sister" posted a video titled "Lee Ji-hye Reveals Her Favorite Kimchi Restaurant for the First Time!"

In the video, Lee Ji-hye brought up the subject of her daughter’s YouTube channel, saying, "Mom has something to tell you." She continued, "Didn't Taeri's channel have a little over 2,000 subscribers?" and added, "There was a problem with YouTube, so those subscribers disappeared." Taeri looked startled by the unexpected news.

After launching her YouTube channel on August 30, Taeri had been sharing glimpses of her daily life, including folding origami and taking on her first run. However, after a problem occurred with YouTube, her subscriber count fell from around 2,000 to 50. Lee Ji-hye then asked viewers to subscribe to the channel. She and Taeri bowed their heads together, and Taeri said, "Please support me," prompting laughter.

Taeri’s talent is not limited to her YouTube activities. She has also been showing off impressive dancing skills while dreaming of becoming an idol.

Recently, Lee Ji-hye posted a video of Taeri dancing on social media. She captioned it, "She keeps saying she wants to become an idol, and it’s driving me crazy. Whenever she gets a chance, she dances by herself without any music. What am I supposed to do?" In the video, Taeri danced alone without music while displaying an impressive sense of rhythm and clean dance lines.

Taeri’s dream of becoming an idol has drawn attention because it reveals a natural talent reminiscent of her mother, Lee Ji-hye.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye married tax accountant Moon Jaewan in 2017, and they have two daughters. Her older daughter, Taeri, currently attends a private elementary school that has reportedly attracted attention because its annual tuition alone, excluding the entrance fee, is approximately 12 million won.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.