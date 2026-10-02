Seo In-young Opens Up About Her Candid Dating History Ahead of Remarriage: "I've Dated So Many Men I Can't Even Remember My Ex-Boyfriends"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Seo In-young candidly revealed, "I can't even remember the man I'm dating now. I've dated that many people."

On the new E Channel variety show 'Seo In-young's Yuhanggondae' (hereinafter 'Yuhanggondae'), which aired on the 1st, Seo In-young and Mimiminu discussed the topic of 'dating trends these days.'

Mimiminu asked Seo In-young, "The dating trend these days is, 'I'll handle my own love life.' Have you ever been on a blind date?" Seo In-young replied, "I met the person I'm seeing now through a blind date," revealing how she first met her current partner. Seo In-young is set to remarry a businessman six years older than her in the second half of this year.

When Mimiminu then asked, "Have you dated so many times that it's impossible to estimate the number?" Seo In-young candidly replied, "That's right. I'm quite the dater. I can't even remember the man I'm dating now. I've dated that many people."

Recently, Seo In-young gave a dating lecture on her YouTube channel, and the content attracted widespread attention after surpassing 4.54 million views.

Seo In-young explained, "I was just talking about what I know, but people loved it," adding, "During the dating lecture, I talked about flirting with perfume sprayed on the groin, and people went wild. It's about spraying a pheromone scent on the groin."

Asked about 'Exchange,' Seo In-young said, "No, but I don't want to see X after it ends. I don't really care what X does with their life."

Mimiminu then asked Seo In-young, "Have you ever begged someone to stay while you were dating them?" Seo In-young answered, "I've done that once. Rather than begging him to stay, I once suggested, 'Should we get back together?'"

However, she soon encountered an unexpected situation. "When my ex-boyfriend went to the bathroom, I happened to look at his phone and saw that he was in contact with three women," she said. "It didn't bother me that he was talking to other women. We had already broken up, after all." She continued, "But he was using exactly the same moves on them that he had used on me. I was so disappointed that I went to his house, only to leave again," describing what happened at the time.

Seo In-young confessed, "But he said, 'Seo In-young is begging me to take her back?'" She added, "I was hurt because I thought, 'I must have looked so pathetic.'"

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.