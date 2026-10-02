Kim Joon-hyun Loses His Appetite After Taking a Weight-Loss Injection: "I Didn't Crave Food at All" ('Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Kim Joon-hyun admitted that he had once taken a weight-loss injection.

The 45th episode of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s 'Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night,' airing this Saturday, the 3rd, will feature Kim Joon-hyun, Hwang Je-seong, and Kim Hae Jun from 'Tasty Guys.' The three will freely showcase their comedic instincts, delivering witty banter and engaging in a major tell-all among close friends. In particular, they will share details about their close bond with 'Day & Night' MC Moon Se-yoon, who is leading 'Tasty Guys' alongside them, turning the studio into a sea of laughter.

When Kim Joo-ha asked Kim Joon-hyun whether there was any food he could not eat, he replied without hesitation, "I'm still looking for one," sending the studio into an uproar. Having sampled countless foods over the years, Kim Joon-hyun said, "There still isn't any food I dislike." His answer represented a whole new level of dedication from a mukbang star determined to find something he cannot eat, leaving everyone impressed.

Kim Joon-hyun surprised everyone by confessing, "I have tried a weight-loss injection exactly once." He explained that while taking a blood-sugar supplement to manage his blood sugar, he received a doctor's recommendation to try the injection. Afterward, he said, "I drank a cup of milk in the morning, but I didn't crave food at all until dinner." Kim Joon-hyun was shocked by the loss of appetite, which he said he had experienced for the first time in his life. Even after eating his favorite samgyeopsal, he found himself thinking it was not particularly appealing. He then added a twist to the story, bringing the studio to chaos. Viewers are eager to find out how Kim Joon-hyun's no-appetite episode ultimately ended.

Kim Joon-hyun also revealed that, beyond mukbang, he is active as a multitalented performer, showcasing his abilities in kendo, musicals, plays, and even drumming, drawing cheers from the audience. He added that he is currently rehearsing the play 'Neoreul Deulgo Ganda,' whose script was written by singer Hong Kyung-min and whose first performance is scheduled for October 9, raising expectations.

Kim Joon-hyun also plays drums in the 'Amutta Band,' which he formed with Hong Kyung-min, Cha Tae-hyun, and others. He said the band had successfully wrapped up concerts in Seoul and Busun. However, when asked how the band's earnings were divided, Kim Joon-hyun confidently said, "They are split equally among all members," before making a completely unexpected confession about the actual distribution method and shocking everyone. Attention is focused on the truth Kim Joon-hyun revealed about the 'Amutta Band's' earnings.

Meanwhile, MBN's issue-maker talk show 'Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night' is a new-concept talk show built around 'day and night, cool-headedness and passion, information and emotion.' It airs every Saturday at 9:40 p.m. [Photo provided by MBN]

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.