ALD1 Makes Full-Scale Entry into the U.S.... Targeting the Global Market

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] ALPHA DRIVE ONE (ALD1) is targeting the global market.

ALD1 will release their second mini-album 'UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST' in the U.S. at midnight on the 2nd.

'UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST' is an album that captures the growing pains of youth wavering amid prejudice and stigma. With this album, ALD1 surpassed 2 million cumulative sales. Furthermore, the title track 'BORN DIRE,' which offers a modern reinterpretation of the raw energy of British rave and funk, swept the top spots on major domestic and international music charts and achieved a triple crown on music shows. By officially introducing this album in the U.S. for the first time since their debut, ALD1 is expanding its explosive upward momentum into the global market.

Along with this, ALD1 will release a digital album at 1 p.m. on the 2nd, offering a new way to enjoy 'UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST.' The digital album will newly include sped-up and slowed-down versions of 'BORN DIRE,' reinterpreting the song with different speeds and moods. In addition, each member-specific version of the album will contain a 'Voice Note' track featuring a message for ALLYZ, the official fan club.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.