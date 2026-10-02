"My original dream was to be an office worker... Why did I become a celebrity?" Han Ga-in shares her belated regret

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Han Ga-in revealed that she once dreamed of becoming an office worker, saying that there are times when she cannot understand how she ended up becoming a celebrity.

On the first day of the month, the YouTube channel "Han Ga-in's Free Woman" posted a video titled "Han Ga-in Visits a Nongshim Researcher to Learn the Secret to Making Delicious Ramen (A Tip She'll Use for Life)."

That day, Han Ga-in visited Nongshim's headquarters for a one-day researcher experience. Before the activity began, she changed into a lab coat and said, "I dreamed of becoming an office worker. Getting a job was my dream," unable to hide her excitement.

While looking around an exhibition area featuring Nongshim's ramen and snacks from throughout its history, Han Ga-in spotted a snack she usually enjoys and became so excited that she made everyone laugh.

As she headed to the research building, Han Ga-in once again expressed her regret, saying, "I really wanted to do something like a researcher's job."

When the production crew asked, "Then why did you become a celebrity?" Han Ga-in replied, "Why did I become a celebrity? Sometimes even I don't understand it." She then added, "Why did it turn out that way?" eliciting laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.