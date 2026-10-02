Yena to Follow Up on the 'Catch Catch' Syndrome with 'Dime Girl' Release on the 2nd

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Yena is moving to solidify her status as a leading star.

Yena will release her new digital single "Dime Girl" at 6 p.m. on the 2nd.

"Dime Girl" is a reinterpretation of a song released by Block B in 2014, with NOWIMYOUNG featured on the track. The song captures the tingling push and pull between a man and a woman through the trendy vocals of Yena, who calls herself a "Dime Girl," and the younger man NOWIMYOUNG, who boldly pursues her. Yena previously previewed the performance at her encore concert, "A Different World That Began with a Square, Seemingly Within Reach Yet Elusive: The Movie," raising anticipation for the release.

Yena made a splash on major domestic music charts with "Catch Catch" and reached 100 million streams on Spotify. She subsequently held a successful solo concert and proved her immense popularity by sweeping trophies at various award ceremonies. She is also continuing her journey as an "MZ Icon," receiving offers from various sectors, including campaign modeling for liquor, gaming, wireless earbud and skincare brands, serving as the muse for a colored contact lens brand, and officially collaborating with a pajama brand.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.