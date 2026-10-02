Yano Shiho Confesses Her "Genuine" Fandom for Rowoon: "I Even Went to His Fan Meeting... I Was Deeply Into The King's Affection" ('Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant')

[Sportschosun | Cho Yoon-sun, Reporter] Yano Shiho revealed her genuine admiration for Rowoon.

The October 1 episode of KBS 2TV's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' (hereafter 'Fun-Staurant') featured a joyful day in Korea spent by the nation's beloved foreign daughter-in-law, Yano Shiho, and her mother. Choo Sung-hoon, the 'son-in-law' who could not join his mother-in-law during her trip to Korea, went all out by preparing a lavish spread of Korean delicacies for Yano Shiho and her mother. During the process, Yano Shiho moved viewers by saying that her husband Choo Sung-hoon's upcoming final fighting match "will be beautiful."

That day, Yano Shiho and her mother dressed in elegant hanbok and headed to Bukchon Hanok Village, a popular tourist destination in Seoul. Although Bukchon Hanok Village is usually filled with tourists wearing hanbok, the women's colorful outfits immediately drew everyone's attention. As tourists from various countries looked at Yano Shiho in surprise, the extremely outgoing star took the initiative and approached them, saying, "Let's take a picture together." The mother and daughter caused a stir throughout Bukchon Hanok Village, bringing smiles to those around them.

After their date in Bukchon Hanok Village, Yano Shiho and her mother were startled to find a large delivery box in front of their home. It was packed with Korea's finest delicacies, including fresh seafood such as sea urchin, live octopus, spoon worm, and rock oysters, as well as 1++ Korean beef. In a video message, Choo Sung-hoon said, "Mother-in-law, I'm really sorry I couldn't go to Korea with you. Instead, I've prepared lots of delicious Korean food. Today, you're the star."

Choo Sung-hoon's impressive gift brought broad smiles to the faces of Yano Shiho and her mother. There was also some chaotic commotion as Yano Shiho prepared live octopus and spoon worm for the first time in her life, but the diverse and delicious Korean dishes won over their palates. Yano Shiho's mother expressed her gratitude to Choo Sung-hoon, saying, "Thank you for preparing so much for us today. I miss our son-in-law."

Alongside Choo Sung-hoon's lavish feast, what also caught viewers' attention that day was Yano Shiho's sincere feelings for her husband. She said that she and Choo Sung-hoon first met at a martial arts arena. Yano Shiho was deeply impressed by the song "Time to Say Goodbye," which played when Choo Sung-hoon entered the ring, and spent two years tracking him down because she wanted to meet him. It was a devoted love story for which she waited a full two years. Yano Shiho recalled, "It was fate."

She also opened up about her feelings for her husband as he prepared for the final fighting match of his life. When her mother said she hoped Choo Sung-hoon would stop fighting because she was worried he might get hurt, Yano Shiho replied, "You won't be able to see your husband fight anymore. Since this is truly his final challenge, I think it will be beautiful. If I capture this final moment in my eyes, I think it will stay with me for the rest of my life." The wife's sincere feelings toward her husband, who continues to take on challenges beyond his age, moved viewers.

The episode also revealed that Yano Shiho and her mother are fans of Korean historical dramas. Their favorite K-drama is reportedly KBS 2TV's 'The King's Affection.' Yano Shiho said, "I cried a lot watching it," and amused viewers by revealing that she had even attended a fan meeting for Rowoon, the male lead of 'The King's Affection.' Thanks to the always positive and cheerful Yano Shiho, the nation's beloved foreign daughter-in-law, 'Fun-Staurant' was filled with laughter.

KBS 2TV's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' airs every Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.