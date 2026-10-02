The Late Choi Jin-sil, a Mother of Two, Died at 39... It Has Already Been 18 Years

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Sohee] It has already been 18 years since the late actor Choi Jin-sil passed away. Although time has passed, her name remains alive in the memories of many.

The late Choi Jin-sil passed away suddenly on October 2, 2008, at the age of 39. She is buried at Gapsan Park in Seojong-myeon, Yangpyeong County, Gyeonggi Province. Her family and friends, as well as fans who loved her, commemorate Choi Jin-sil and keep her memory alive through memorial services held every year.

Choi Jin-sil made her debut in the entertainment industry in 1988 as a specially recruited talent at Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC). She went on to establish herself as one of the biggest stars of her time, moving between television dramas and films. In particular, she earned widespread public affection with memorable performances in dramas such as *Jealousy*, *Star in My Heart*, and *You and I*.

She was more than an actress who simply enjoyed immense popularity. Choi Jin-sil built a broad acting range, bringing her own distinct color to every project. In *My Rosy Life* and *Last Scandal*, she captivated viewers with performances that were both familiar and deeply nuanced. Her ability to move effortlessly between laughter and tears made audiences laugh and cry along with her, and she was loved as an actress who remained closely connected with the public for many years.

Her work on the big screen continued as well. She appeared in a range of films, including *Ghost Mamma* and *Mayonnaise*, demonstrating her presence not only on television but also in the Korean film industry. By steadily expanding her range as an actress, she became one of the stars who represented the 1990s and 2000s.

Her personal life also drew considerable public attention. Choi Jin-sil married baseball player Cho Sung-min in 2000, receiving congratulations from many people. The couple had two children, Hwanhee and Choi Jun-hee, and started a family, but their marriage was troubled and ultimately ended in divorce in 2004.

Choi Jin-sil continued to pursue her career as an actress. In 2008, she delivered a passionate performance in the lead role of MBC's drama *Last Scandal*, earning another round of applause from viewers. Her work demonstrated that her acting abilities remained as strong as ever, making it seem as though she was entering another prime of her career.

However, she passed away suddenly on October 2 of that year, leaving the public in shock. She was only 40 years old. The sudden death of a top star who had defined an era plunged not only the entertainment industry but also the public into deep sorrow.

Years have passed, but the name Choi Jin-sil remains in the memories of many. The performances and laughter she left behind through countless works, along with the moments she shared with the public, are still remembered today. That is also why fans and fellow entertainers commemorate her every year on the anniversary of her death.

This year, marking the 18th anniversary of her death, tributes to the late actress continue. Choi Jin-sil was a dazzling star whose life has come to an end, but the works and legacy she left behind remain with the public.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.