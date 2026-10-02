Season 18 Oksun Exposes Malicious Editing on 'I'm Solo': "I Wasn't Belittling a Firefighter's Salary; I Went Offline Because the Hate Comments Were Unfair"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Oksun of Season 18 of 'I'm Solo' voiced her frustration over what she described as malicious editing by the production team.

On the 1st, YouTube channel 'Naneunsullo' uploaded a video titled 'I'm Solo N Mosaal: An Avatar Blind Date and What Happened Afterward.'

During her appearance on 'I'm Solo,' Season 18 Oksun developed a romantic connection with Youngsik, a firefighter. However, she sparked controversy after saying, while considering his annual salary, "I see you as a younger brother rather than an older brother."

Addressing the controversy, Oksun said, "The salary issue was actually about this. It wasn't that his salary was important. Rather, I felt I couldn't date someone who was insecure about it. I could support him financially, and I could pay more depending on the circumstances, but I didn't think I could be with someone who felt insecure about that. That's how the discussion ended up involving his salary. I never imagined they would edit it as ‘a younger brother because his salary was low.’ Saying ‘younger brother’ and talking about salary are completely different things. Everyone who was there for the filming knows that, but I had no idea they had connected the two that way. It was so unfair. I have never once thought that way in my everyday life."

Oksun said she was bombarded with hateful comments after the show aired, to the point that her daily life was affected. "After the salary incident happened and the episode ended, my phone suddenly started ringing nonstop. I was flooded with comments. It was the first time I'd ever experienced anything like that, and from my perspective, it felt so unfair. I stayed offline the next day," she recalled.

She also addressed criticism that she had obsessively used MBTI to categorize people. "I don't really pay much attention to things like that. The reason I brought it up on the show was that I wanted to put it in a positive way. It felt awkward to say that someone lacked consideration, and it felt awkward to ask, ‘Why do you act that way?’ So I was trying to find a nice, roundabout way to express it. MBTI was popular at the time, so I just borrowed it briefly, but it turned into ‘F.T. Island (Five Treasure Island).’"

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.