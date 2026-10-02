Steve Yoo, 'Proud of His Marine Nephew,' to Receive Ruling Today (the 2nd) in Visa Lawsuit Appeal... Will He Be Allowed Into Korea?

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Can Steve Yoo, who was barred from entering South Korea amid controversy over military-service evasion, set foot on Korean soil?

On the 2nd, the Administrative Division 8-2 of the Seoul High Court will issue its ruling in the appeals case involving Steve Yoo's lawsuit against the Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Los Angeles. Yoo is seeking to overturn the denial of his visa application.

Steve Yoo made his debut in 1997 and won widespread affection as the 'Beautiful Young Man' after releasing hit songs such as 'Scissors,' 'Nanana' and 'Passion.' However, in 2002, just before he was due to enlist, he left South Korea, saying he would return after performing overseas. He then renounced his South Korean nationality and acquired U.S. citizenship, resulting in his classification as subject to an entry ban.

Steve Yoo married in the United States in 2004. In 2015, he applied at the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Los Angeles for an F-4 Overseas Korean Visa, which guarantees all rights, including the ability to engage in profit-making activities. The consulate rejected his application, prompting Yoo to file an administrative lawsuit.

Steve Yoo ultimately won a final ruling from the Supreme Court. However, the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Los Angeles again denied his visa application. Yoo filed a second administrative lawsuit in October 2020. Although he won a second victory at the Supreme Court in November 2023, the consulate once again rejected his visa application. Yoo then filed a third administrative lawsuit. In August last year, the trial court ruled in Yoo's favor, but the consulate appealed.

Steve Yoo later launched a YouTube channel, where he expressed his frustration over the reality that he remains barred from entering South Korea and continues to face controversy over military-service evasion. He also pushed back against public criticism, saying, "Do you all keep your promises?" On the 29th of last month, he also proudly showed off his nephew, who is preparing to enlist in the Republic of Korea Marine Corps (ROKMC).

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.