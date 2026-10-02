Jang Yoon-jeong ♥ Do Kyung-wan, Could They Have a Third Child? "My Mother-in-Law Urged Me, Even Though I'm Nearly 50"

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong revealed that she had been urged to have a third child.

On the 1st, Jang Yoon-jeong uploaded a video to her YouTube channel titled "An Update on the Father of the Woman Who Loved Organ Meat and Plans for a Third Child."

In the video, Jang Yoon-jeong enjoyed a meal and shared an episode from her visit to her in-laws' home during Chuseok. She said, "I liked the bedding, so I asked my mother-in-law what brand it was. She said she had bought a new one before it was discontinued and gave it to me as a gift. Then she said, 'I'll take care of everything, so have a third child.'"

She continued, "I'm nearly 50, but the elders still want more. They said, 'All the children you have are so beautiful. It makes me want another one. It's such a shame.' At a recent gathering with my in-laws, my husband's younger cousin brought a newborn, and I was beside myself. It had been so long since I had felt that soft, squishy sensation. It felt wonderful. Seeing that, my mother-in-law said, 'Oh, right. Yoon-jeong likes babies.' I thought she had completely given up on the idea of a third child, too, but I was surprised when she spoke seriously rather than joking."

Born in 1980, Jang Yoon-jeong married Do Kyung-wan in 2013 and has a son, Yeon-woo, and a daughter, Ha-young.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.