Han Suk-joon, Announcer, Hit by Hit-and-Run Driver in Canada: "They Hit the Rental Car and Fled; I'm Filing Paperwork at the Police Station"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Announcer Han Suk-joon reported to police after being involved in a hit-and-run accident while traveling in Canada.

On the 2nd, Han Suk-joon announced on his social media account that another vehicle had hit his parked rental car in Canada and fled the scene.

Han Suk-joon said, "I was the victim of a hit-and-run in a Walmart parking lot in Waterloo. When I came out of Walmart, I saw that someone had hit our rental car and fled. What should I do? I'm on my way to report it to the insurance company for now," conveying his distress over the situation.

After suddenly getting into a car accident abroad, Han Suk-joon also asked his fans for help. Fans who saw the post expressed concern, leaving comments such as "I hope it gets resolved smoothly," "It looks like you're abroad—what are you going to do?" and "What happened right after you went abroad?"

Some fans offered help by sharing specific advice on how to respond. Suggestions included, "Report it to the insurance company immediately," "I hope you can secure the CCTV footage right away," and "Report it to the police."

Han Suk-joon later provided another update on social media. He said, "Thank you to everyone who offered advice. I'm completing paperwork at the police station," adding, "I hope there are no problems with the remaining steps..."

Although he was suddenly involved in a car accident abroad, no injuries appear to have been reported. Han Suk-joon is said to have begun handling the aftermath by reporting the accident to the police and completing the insurance procedures.

Meanwhile, Han Suk-joon joined the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) in 2003 as part of its 29th cohort of openly recruited announcers. After leaving in 2015, he has been working as a freelancer.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.