Ahn Bo-hyun’s Impressive Physique, as Expected... Impossible to Look Away

Photo courtesy of GQ Korea

[Sportschosun | Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Ahn Bo-hyun has shown off his distinctive aura.

Ahn Bo-hyun is drawing attention through the October issue of fashion magazine GQ Korea, where he showcases a wide range of fall and winter styles with a more mature mood.

In the newly released photos, Ahn Bo-hyun perfectly pulls off outdoor looks with his impressive physique and charismatic expressions, making it impossible for viewers to look away. He completes an urban sporty look by layering a variety of inner pieces under down jackets in different colors. He also stylishly embraces a denim-on-denim look, pairing a denim shirt with a tie and denim pants, while exuding restrained charisma.

Photo courtesy of GQ Korea

Photo courtesy of GQ Korea

Photo courtesy of GQ Korea

Photo courtesy of GQ Korea

Photo courtesy of GQ Korea

He also commands attention by creating a rock-chic mood that combines sportiness and ruggedness, pairing voluminous metallic outerwear with a striped shirt, leather gloves and a water-splash effect. Ahn Bo-hyun reportedly earned admiration from the on-site staff with his unmatched physique and professional attitude, bringing a distinct energy to every shot.

After kicking off the year with the drama “Spring Fever” and recently wrapping up “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo-hyun is expected to continue pursuing major acting projects without a break. In the upcoming JTBC Saturday-Sunday drama “Sacred Jewel,” which is set to premiere in December, he plays Baek Gyeol, a former member of the Gyeollyong Corps who guarded the imperial family. After falling in love with a princess, Baek Gyeol is assigned a grave mission and embarks on a life-or-death journey, captivating television audiences with his fierce heroic struggle. In his next film, “The Insiders,” Ahn Bo-hyun will portray Ahn Sang-gu, a man driven by a burning desire to become the best in the ruthless entertainment industry. He is expected to reveal a side of himself he has never shown before.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.