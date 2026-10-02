Ahn Bo-hyun’s Impressive Physique, as Expected... Impossible to Look Away

[Sportschosun | Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Ahn Bo-hyun has shown off his distinctive aura.
Ahn Bo-hyun is drawing attention through the October issue of fashion magazine GQ Korea, where he showcases a wide range of fall and winter styles with a more mature mood.
In the newly released photos, Ahn Bo-hyun perfectly pulls off outdoor looks with his impressive physique and charismatic expressions, making it impossible for viewers to look away. He completes an urban sporty look by layering a variety of inner pieces under down jackets in different colors. He also stylishly embraces a denim-on-denim look, pairing a denim shirt with a tie and denim pants, while exuding restrained charisma.
He also commands attention by creating a rock-chic mood that combines sportiness and ruggedness, pairing voluminous metallic outerwear with a striped shirt, leather gloves and a water-splash effect. Ahn Bo-hyun reportedly earned admiration from the on-site staff with his unmatched physique and professional attitude, bringing a distinct energy to every shot.
After kicking off the year with the drama “Spring Fever” and recently wrapping up “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo-hyun is expected to continue pursuing major acting projects without a break. In the upcoming JTBC Saturday-Sunday drama “Sacred Jewel,” which is set to premiere in December, he plays Baek Gyeol, a former member of the Gyeollyong Corps who guarded the imperial family. After falling in love with a princess, Baek Gyeol is assigned a grave mission and embarks on a life-or-death journey, captivating television audiences with his fierce heroic struggle. In his next film, “The Insiders,” Ahn Bo-hyun will portray Ahn Sang-gu, a man driven by a burning desire to become the best in the ruthless entertainment industry. He is expected to reveal a side of himself he has never shown before.
Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.