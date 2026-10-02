Lee Seo-jin Tells RESCENE, Who Look After Their Staff, "You’ve Made It, So You Don’t Have to Worry About What Others Think" ('Biseojin')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Lee Seo-jin draws attention with his unabashed survival advice for the entertainment industry to popular girl group RESCENE.

The SBS Friday variety show Whatever You Want - Biseojin, airing on the 2nd, will show Biseojin turning RESCENE, a girl group with an average age of 20.6, into capitalists.

RESCENE, whose members have an average age of 20.6, appears as the day's "my star" and is left stunned when confronted with Biseojin's capitalist education. The group's relentless crash courses in capitalism eventually give even leader Woni a painful realization: "I guess I had been enjoying capitalism..." The remark reportedly sent everyone on set into fits of laughter.

In particular, RESCENE leader Woni and youngest member May get thoroughly swept up in Biseojin's nonstop "capitalist indoctrination." When Woni and May enjoy small joys by winning toys at a gachapon shop, Lee Seo-jin tells them, "Happiness is bound to come when you make a lot of money," and proceeds to lay out his capitalist philosophy wherever they go. Attention is focused on what Biseojin's version of "capitalist education" will look like as it rubs off on RESCENE, who are just starting out in society.

Meanwhile, Biseojin's "celebrity master class" continues at the site of RESCENE's photo shoot. As RESCENE looks out for the staff preparing for the shoot, Biseojin encourages the members to act more confidently, saying, "You’ve made it, so you don’t have to worry about what others think." As a senior in the entertainment industry, Biseojin also passes on tips for managing "celebrity syndrome," leaving RESCENE unable to hide its admiration for the practical advice unavailable anywhere else.

Biseojin's signature capitalism crash course, which even today's hottest girl group RESCENE cannot escape, can be seen on SBS's Biseojin, airing tonight, the 2nd, at 10:30 p.m. in an expanded special broadcast.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.