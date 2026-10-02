'Yunhoo's Dad' Yoon Min-soo Suddenly Tears Up Before Performance, Surprising Everyone... Gets Emotional While Mentioning His 10-Year-Old Companion Dog ('The Seasons - Sung Si-kyung's Eardrum Boyfriend')

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Yoon Min-soo suddenly breaks down in tears before taking the stage.

The December 2 episode of KBS 2TV's music talk show 'The Seasons - Sung Si-kyung's Eardrum Boyfriend' will feature Yoon Min-soo, Roy Kim, Woody and BORA, and Parc Jae-jung.

Yoon Min-soo delivers a simple yet deeply moving performance focused solely on his piano playing and vocals. When Sung Si-kyung jokes that Yoon Min-soo, who appears with a striking hairstyle, looks as if he brought along a pet parrot, Yoon Min-soo shares the story behind his distinctive hairstyle, drawing laughter from the audience. When the discussion turns to Sung Si-kyung's song 'It Would Be Nice,' which his son Yunhoo remade, Sung Si-kyung reportedly expresses his delight, saying, "You have so many songs. You can keep doing this going forward." Yoon Min-soo then suddenly sheds tears before performing Kim Na-young's 'You More Than the Scent of Spring,' surprising everyone. It is said that he mentions his 10-year-old companion dog as the reason, raising curiosity about the story behind his emotions.

Roy Kim draws attention by announcing that his KSPO Dome concert is sold out and confidently saying, "It's a great show for people who are seeing someone or have a crush." He then fills the venue with emotion by performing his signature songs live as a preview of the concert. Roy Kim also introduces a new kind of 'tear challenge' tied to his new song 'Cry Loudly,' in which participants must cry whenever the song plays, and invites Sung Si-kyung to join him on the spot. Roy Kim reportedly drops to his knees, while Sung Si-kyung eventually rolls across the stage in an overly immersive performance, raising expectations for the humorous scene the two will create.

Woody and BORA bring back 2000s-era cyworld nostalgia by singing Free Style's 'Y.' The two, who jointly released the new song 'Period,' also reveal how they first became acquainted through Woody's podcast. Preparing for her solo career 16 years after her debut, BORA shares an update, saying, "I'm taking singing and dance lessons." She demonstrates that her dance skills remain as powerful as ever, from a dynamic solo performance to a paired dance with Woody. Woody adds warmth to the show by expressing his exceptional admiration for Sung Si-kyung, calling him "like a legendary Pokémon."

Parc Jae-jung takes the stage as the 25th guest of the duet segment 'Two People' and sings his signature song 'Let's Say Goodbye' with Sung Si-kyung. After winning 'Superstar K5' and debuting at the age of 17, he candidly confesses, "I didn't receive much attention at the time," adding, "In my 20s, I was jealous and envious to my heart's content." He then earns an unexpected response with an impression that accurately captures Sung Si-kyung's vocal style before performing Sung Si-kyung's song 'Though You Are Not' in his own emotional style. Sung Si-kyung reportedly offers lavish praise, saying, "It's seven times better than when I sang it." Parc Jae-jung will also premiere his new song 'The End of the Season,' which conveys his deeper emotions, adding to the atmosphere of an autumn night.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV's music talk show 'The Seasons - Sung Si-kyung's Eardrum Boyfriend' will air at 10:10 p.m. on December 2.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.