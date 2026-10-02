"Lim Young-woong Is Top-Tier, Jang Minho Needs Work" Young Tak Reveals His Close Friends' Soccer Skills ('Boss in the Mirror')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Young Tak will reveal the soccer skills of his close friends Lim Young-woong and Jang Minho.

On Sunday, the 4th, KBS2's 'Boss in the Mirror' will feature singer Young Tak as a special MC. He will showcase his signature upbeat energy and candid wit while drawing attention with his genuine affection for the stage and his fans. When Lee Seung-hyub of N.Flying expresses his wish to "stay in a band with the current members until we are 80," Young Tak strongly agrees and chimes in. Young Tak then vows, "I will also keep singing as an active performer until I am 80," fueling his enthusiasm. He reportedly warms hearts by showing his firm resolve to continue singing for his fans for many years to come and highlighting his devotion to them.

Young Tak also sparks laughter by revealing the stark gap in soccer ability between his close friends Lim Young-woong and Jang Minho. Showing some understated confidence, he says, "We often meet up and work out together. Young-woong is top-tier and the best. I'm one of the better players among people in their 40s." He then sends the studio into an uproar with the blunt remark, "Minho needs work."

Meanwhile, the episode will feature Lee Seong-jin, director of Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital, marking the first appearance on 'Boss in the Mirror' by a hospital director boss. As the head of Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital, Lee leads 35 medical departments and 2,112 medical staff, making him a "boss among bosses." He is also a renowned ophthalmologist specializing in retinal detachment. The show is set to reveal not only actual eye surgery performed by Lee Seong-jin, one of only 35 renowned ophthalmologists in South Korea, but also the 24-hour reality of a general hospital director's life.

Young Tak's lively wit and the daily life of N.Flying, which will return with its ninth mini-album, 'Still,' on October 8, can be seen on the full episode of 'Boss in the Mirror.'

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.