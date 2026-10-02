'Nayeon lookalike' Mir's wife blows up while working at her in-laws' home: "Why did you have only one son?"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Mir of MBLAQ's wife voiced her frustrations as a daughter-in-law.

On the 1st, YouTube channel Banggane uploaded a video titled "The Daily Life of a Daughter-in-Law Who Married into an Orchard Family—Waving Carrots Lol."

Mir's wife and his eldest sister were busy packing apples at their parents' orchard. Their mother said, "If they were for guests, I wouldn't even ask you two to do this," but Mir, filming his wife at work, complained, "Why are you making my wife work?"

His mother countered, "What would you do if you didn't even do things like that?" His wife pretended to cry and said, "I thought you told me to come out so I could take care of my own share." They were packing apples to distribute to the family for the holiday. Mir complained, "When we go home, we have to buy apples to eat because you don't give us any." His mother, unfazed, praised her daughter, saying, "Hyoseon is definitely quick with her hands." Mir then jokingly accused her, saying, "Why are you picking on my wife for not being able to work?"

Their complaints did not end there. After apples were placed in a box, Mir complained, "Why are you giving us this box? Why are you giving us so many imperfect apples?" His mother explained, "I'm trying to give you a lot."

But Mir's wife eventually blew up. She voiced her frustrations as a daughter-in-law, saying, "Mom, why did you have only one son?" and, "Have one more son. If you're going to, make me the senior daughter-in-law."

Meanwhile, MBLAQ's Mir married a Pilates studio director two years older than him last December. His wife, whose face was recently revealed through YouTube, has drawn considerable attention for her resemblance to Nayeon from Exchange.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.