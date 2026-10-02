Lee Kwang Soo Goes on a Messaging Spree... Kim Woo-bin Joins In as He Gets "Hooked" on Fan Communication App

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Actor Lee Kwang Soo made a comically plaintive plea, saying he became completely hooked on the fan communication platform bubble as soon as he launched it. He struggled to learn its features on the first day, but began sending more than 20 messages from the morning on the second day, becoming a constant source of amusement for fans. Before long, even Kim Woo-bin and IVE's Rei said, "I want to subscribe," sending interest among the general public soaring.

Kwang Soo launched bubble for fans on the first day of the month.

At first, he cautiously kept the conversation going, asking fans about various things because the features were unfamiliar. It did not take him long to adapt, however. His replies, filled with his signature variety-show flair, spread in real time and became a hot topic across online communities and social media immediately after the launch.

Kwang Soo also made no attempt to hide how deeply immersed he had become in bubble. He confessed that he was constantly checking the app, saying, "Ah, I can't take it anymore," "What should I do?" and "I keep opening and closing the bubble app." When fans asked, "Aren't you addicted?" he responded, "Part of me also wants to look a little busy," and "Tie me down," drawing laughs.

The situation was much the same late at night. When a fan said, "Uncle, get some sleep," Kwang Soo replied that he felt his thumb would keep moving even while he was asleep. Even when fans asked him to wrap up the conversation, he held them back, saying, "Wait a second" and "Let's leave a little later."

When fans advised him not to be nervous and simply act naturally because it was his first time using bubble, he replied, "That's difficult." He described it as feeling like the moment he was singled out as the mafia player in a Mafia game, drawing laughs once again.

The excitement had not faded by the second day. Online posts included, "I woke up to 27 bubble messages from Kwang Soo," and "More messages had piled up as soon as I opened my eyes." Some even said it felt less like a fan communication app and more like watching a live variety show.

It was not just subscribers who were having fun.

Screenshots of conversations between Kwang Soo and his fans quickly spread across social media and various online communities, prompting even non-users of bubble to take notice. Reactions included, "I don't think the subscription fee would be a waste at all," "Kwang Soo makes me want to install bubble for the first time," "The speed at which people are paying is unbelievable," and "The impact is on the level of Chungju Man."

Some also remarked that the so-called "Running Man kids" who had enjoyed Running Man in the past seemed to have gathered again. The buzz grew so strong that related posts garnered hundreds of thousands of views, while the keyword "Kwang Soo bubble" also climbed into the upper ranks of X's real-time trends.

Fellow celebrities could not contain their curiosity either. Kwang Soo's close friend Kim Woo-bin heard that he had started bubble while using his own fan communication platform and showed interest, asking, "Where can I see it?" and "I want to chat with him too." After hearing rumors that Kwang Soo's bubble was hilarious, he offered a characteristically candid reaction: "What are we supposed to do if you're funny even on bubble?"

IVE's Rei also said, "I want to subscribe to Kwang Soo's bubble too," revealing that she was considering paying for a subscription. She especially caught attention by saying, "What I envy most is how funny he is," expressing admiration for Kwang Soo's signature variety-show flair.

Through Running Man, Kwang Soo previously won widespread affection for his offbeat actions and unexpected reactions, even earning the nickname "Asia's Prince." Although his appearances on variety shows decreased as he focused on his acting career, his return to real-time communication through bubble has prompted an enthusiastic response, as if fans had been waiting for it.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.