Choo Sung-hoon, counting on wife Yano Shiho's income, doesn't invest: "If I spend all my money, I can just rely on her"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Choo Sung-hoon reveals his unabashed spending philosophy: he does not invest.

At 11 a.m. on Friday, the 2nd, the official YouTube channel for SBS Plus and Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s 'Real Man In Taiwan' will release a video of Choo Sung-hoon, Kim Jong-kook, and Zico discussing their views on finances, including investing.

In response to Kim Jong-kook's question about investing, Choo Sung-hoon admitted, "I don't make professional investments such as stocks." Kim Jong-kook then hit him with a powerful blunt jab, asking, "Wasn't your biggest investment marrying Yano Shiho?" The question left Choo Sung-hoon flustered. Kim Jong-kook continued his attack, saying, "Do you know what a son-in-law who joins his wife's family means? It means a man who marries and enters the woman's family like a son." Choo Sung-hoon became visibly riled up, prompting laughter.

Choo Sung-hoon also said that he prefers spending money on things he likes, such as watches, rather than saving it. He revealed his bold spending philosophy by saying, "I don't have much money. I have to spend it," and added, "If things don't work out, I can just rely on my wife." His portrayal of a relatable breadwinner who gets a kick out of spending his money and leaning on his wife sent the set into laughter. When Kim Jong-kook asked, "Does your wife still work in Japan?" Choo Sung-hoon replied, "She still earns much more than I do. I can't stand up to her." However, he also showed a laid-back attitude that respects their different approaches, saying, "I spend all my money whenever I have it. My wife doesn't care how much money I spend." His comments drew Kim Jong-kook's envy.

Another video, however, shows Choo Sung-hoon's professional side and completely changes the mood. Although he went to bed at 2 a.m. the night before his final retirement match, he worked out early the next morning, demonstrating his strict self-discipline. Choo Sung-hoon emphasized his own method of gradually building his basic fitness so that he can bring his physical condition up to its maximum, saying, "I think I work harder now than I did in the past." He also revealed the meticulous discipline behind his laughter, adding, "You have to work hard at your own job. You have to work hard to be able to do fun shoots, too." Choo Sung-hoon's 'real man's philosophy of life'—enjoying freedom in everyday life but refusing to compromise as a fighter—is raising expectations.

'Real Man In Taiwan,' which premieres at 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the 6th, is a raw travelogue featuring extremely spontaneous men who follow their instincts. Choo Sung-hoon and Kim Jong-kook, who have attracted attention with their bickering bromance, will present an exciting 'real man travel story' alongside their new youngest member, Zico.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.