'43-year-old' Park Han-byul Takes a Job at a Kimbap Restaurant... Her First-Ever Part-Time Job Leaves Her 'Extremely Nervous' About Making Mistakes at the Register

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actress Park Han-byul, 43, revealed a different side of her daily life by taking on her first part-time job since making her debut.

On the 30th of last month, a video was posted on the channel 'Park Hanbyul Hana showing Park Han-byul working as a one-day employee at a kimbap restaurant. The video was titled 'Park Han-byul's First-Ever Part-Time Job Experience: Preparing to Open a Kimbap Restaurant.'

That day, Park Han-byul went to a kimbap restaurant in a shopping complex in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, for her first day on the job. After entering the restaurant, she jokingly said, "I got a job today. It's my first day."

The restaurant where Park Han-byul worked was run by a stylist she had worked with in the past. After introducing her acquaintance as "the older sister who used to accompany me when I filmed a lot of dramas," she said it had been quite unexpected when she first heard that the stylist was running a kimbap restaurant.

At the same time, she cheered on her friend's new challenge, saying, "It's truly amazing to see how much you've grown by putting your heart into it."

After changing into a uniform, Park Han-byul entered the kitchen and began working in earnest. She took part in various preparation tasks, including cracking eggs, preparing ham and frying the thin egg strips used in kimbap.

Since it was her first time doing this kind of work, she also made some mistakes. Shortly after starting, she complained of fatigue in her wrist and experienced several setbacks while frying the egg strips.

When the restaurant owner asked whether she had ever had a part-time job, Park Han-byul replied, "Never." She explained that she had started working in the entertainment industry at a young age and had never had the opportunity to take a typical part-time job.

After working in the kitchen, she also experienced running the restaurant. Instead of using a kiosk, the restaurant had employees take customers' orders and process their payments themselves. Park Han-byul worried that she might make a mistake while handling the register, and her expression grew tense when the owner explained that even a slight discrepancy in the amount could not be allowed during the cash reconciliation.

She soon regained her composure, however, and challenged herself to take customers' orders directly.

During her shift, she also sampled items from the restaurant's menu, including kimbap and tomato ramen.

Through this experience, Park Han-byul personally tried a range of tasks, from preparing to open the kimbap restaurant and preparing ingredients to taking orders. By showing a side of herself that fans do not usually see on her channel, she offered them a fresh and entertaining experience.

Meanwhile, Park Han-byul married in 2017 and has two sons. She currently runs a café on Jeju Island while sharing glimpses of her daily life on YouTube.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.