Ji Sang-ryeol Scolds the Changed Music-Show Culture: "Did You Come Here to Do Challenges? You Should Focus on the Live Broadcast" ("Mr. House Husband")

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Ji Sang-ryeol draws laughs after failing to understand the changed music-show "challenge culture," initially scolding everyone before eventually adapting to it.

Episode 476 of KBS2's "Mr. House Husband Season 2" (directed by Kim Tae-jun, hereafter "Mr. House Husband"), airing Saturday, October 3, at 10:55 p.m., will show Ji Sang-ryeol taking the Music Bank stage as rapper G.C. Hammer for his first comeback in 20 years.

That day, Ji Sang-ryeol heads to Music Bank with Mighty Mouth members Chuflex and Shorry J, along with Gyeongree. "I only got a light nap before the live broadcast, but I felt good energy from the fans welcoming me from the moment I arrived," he says excitedly. Ji Sang-ryeol then takes part in a dry rehearsal and surprises everyone by bringing his own props to prevent mistakes. After the rehearsal, Mighty Mouth returns to the waiting room and tells him, "Our senior, G.C. Hammer, has changed the atmosphere of music-show rehearsals." Ji Sang-ryeol looks puzzled, while Shorry J begins, "It's usually a solemn atmosphere..." before mentioning Ji Sang-ryeol's unpredictable behavior. Ji Sang-ryeol responds awkwardly, "Oh, really? Was that really not allowed at all?" Viewers are left wondering what he did during the rehearsal.

With time remaining before the live broadcast, Mighty Mouth suggests, "Let's practice the choreography challenge." Ji Sang-ryeol scolds them, saying, "You should focus on the live broadcast, guys! Did you come here to do challenges?" Shorry J points out how much the music-show atmosphere has changed: "Hyung, go outside the waiting room right now. Everyone is doing challenges." Ji Sang-ryeol quickly accepts the explanation, learns the choreography for the challenge, and even visits other singers' waiting rooms to recruit them for the SOJU BOMB challenge. In particular, he cautiously sends an SOS to SHINee's Choi Min-ho, who coolly agrees, saying, "If I learn the challenge choreography, we can just film it properly, right?" He shows his loyalty by readily joining in.

As anticipation builds over how the SOJU BOMB challenge will turn out with trending star Choi Min-ho on board, Ji Sang-ryeol's older brother and sister-in-law also make a surprise visit to the waiting room. Known for her generosity, Ji Sang-ryeol's sister-in-law prepares a lavish spread of food for everyone. When Young Tak happens to visit Ji Sang-ryeol's waiting room, she breaks into a bright smile. The atmosphere quickly turns into a Young Tak fan meeting, prompting Shorry J to joke, "Your reaction seems completely different from when you met us earlier." His disappointment elicits bittersweet laughter. Shortly afterward, Ji Sang-ryeol begins the final camera rehearsal. He appears increasingly nervous and confesses, "Actually, I have stage fright when it comes to singing." He eventually makes a mistake during the rehearsal, prompting Mighty Mouth to call an emergency meeting.

Whether Ji Sang-ryeol, appearing as G.C. Hammer on the Music Bank live broadcast for the first time in 20 years, can overcome his singing stage fright and successfully complete his SOJU BOMB performance will be revealed on KBS2's "Mr. House Husband Season 2," airing Saturday, October 3, at 10:55 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.