Choi Kang-hee, Who Even Considered Retiring from Show Business, Practiced Acting in a Friend's Basement... "Returns After Five Years" (*Omniscient Interfering View*)

[Sportschosun reporter Yoon-sun Jo] Choi Kang-hee, who once considered retiring from show business, will reveal her exciting return to acting after a five-year hiatus.

In the 418th episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s variety show *Omniscient Interfering View*, airing tomorrow (the 3rd), Choi Kang-hee will appear as she returns to acting after five years. The episode was planned by Noh Si-yong, directed by Chae Hyeon-seok, Kim Hae-ni, Lee Da-un, Seo Ye-na, and Kang Yeon-ju, and written by Yeo Hyeon-jeon.

Still living at her best friend's house, Choi Kang-hee starts her day with breakfast prepared by her friend's mother. A lovingly prepared meal of boiled pork and green onion kimchi even comes with cooking instructions, but Choi Kang-hee struggles because she does not know how to use the broth and eventually calls her friend's mother. After displaying her endearing clumsiness from the morning onward, she launches into pull-ups and ab exercises as soon as she finishes eating. She then suddenly begins reciting lines from a play and rehearsing, showcasing her unchanged quirky self.

Choi Kang-hee is currently meeting audiences as Anna, a photographer, in her first-ever play, *Closer*. Since it is both her first play and her acting comeback project after a long hiatus, she is devoting herself to rehearsing every day. In particular, she prepares everything herself in the basement space her friend set up for practice, from props to audio recordings of the other character's lines. She repeatedly rehearses everything from the kissing scene to emotional performances as if it were a real show, a process that is expected to draw attention.

Choi Kang-hee immersed herself in researching the character to the point of confidently saying, "When it comes to Anna, there is nothing about her I cannot answer." Even in the car after rehearsal, she never lets go of her script, showing her passionate enthusiasm for her return after five years and raising expectations.

Choi Kang-hee's return to acting, which moves between her quirky, endearing daily life and her serious immersion in the craft, can be seen on MBC's *Omniscient Interfering View*, airing tomorrow (the 3rd), Saturday at 10:20 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.