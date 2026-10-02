'Lee Hyori's husband' Lee Sang-soon returns after about a month-long hiatus, overcoming reduced vagal nerve function: "Long time no see"

[Sportschosun | Kim Sohee] Singer Lee Sang-soon returned as a radio DJ about a month after briefly suspending his activities due to health problems.

On the 1st, Lee Sang-soon posted a photo on his social media along with the brief message, "Long time no see." In the photo, he is preparing for the broadcast in a radio booth ahead of the 4 p.m. live show.

The news of Lee Sang-soon's return drew an enthusiastic response from listeners who had been waiting for him. Fans expressed their delight, commenting, "Our DJ really is the best," "I wanted to hear Soon-DJ's comeback voice," "October Soon-DJ is back," "Welcome back," "It's good to see you," and "It feels like my ears are being cleansed." In response, Lee Sang-soon shared the messages and thanked the fans who had waited for him.

Earlier, Lee Sang-soon took a break after missing the live broadcast of MBC FM4U's "A Perfect Day with Lee Sang Soon," which he hosted, due to a sudden decline in his condition on August 26.

At the time, his agency Antenna said that after receiving treatment and undergoing tests at a hospital, Lee Sang-soon was advised by medical staff to rest because he was experiencing symptoms of reduced vagal nerve function. He subsequently suspended his radio-hosting duties temporarily to focus on his recovery.

Lee Sang-soon also personally explained the situation to his fans and listeners by sharing an update on his health. He said, "I suddenly wasn't feeling well, so it was difficult to host the radio show," adding that he had undergone various tests and consultations.

He added, "I was told that I can gradually recover if I get enough rest and take it easy," and said, "I will use this opportunity to take sufficient time, fully recover my health, and return."

While Lee Sang-soon focused on his recovery, "A Perfect Day with Lee Sang Soon" operated under a special-DJ format. Thomas Cook took the first turn at the microphone, followed by Sung Jin Hwan, Kwon Jin-ah, and Jung Jae-hyung, who filled in one after another.

After the program continued with special DJs, Lee Sang-soon finally returned to his position following about a month of rest and recovery. Fans have warmly welcomed his return and expressed their happiness at seeing him reunite with listeners.

Kim Sohee, Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.